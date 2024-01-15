First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $264.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $266.19. The company has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average is $244.77.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

