First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 83.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 120.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 549,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $283.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.85. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $283.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

