First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $202.46 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.