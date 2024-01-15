First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

