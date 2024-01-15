First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,323 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 540,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 114,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.81 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

