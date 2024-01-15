First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 96.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 205,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

