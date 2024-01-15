First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 3.6 %

FNV opened at $109.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

