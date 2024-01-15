First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 211 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $158.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

