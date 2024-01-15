First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 215 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,537,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $204.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,053 shares of company stock worth $8,634,676. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

