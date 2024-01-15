First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,677 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 718.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

