Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

