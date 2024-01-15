Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after buying an additional 102,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after buying an additional 555,423 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,531,000 after buying an additional 96,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $82,385,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.14 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

