Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,045 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,347,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FLJP stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

