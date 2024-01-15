FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

