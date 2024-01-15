FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSBW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of FSBW opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.
FS Bancorp Company Profile
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
