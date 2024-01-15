FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Up 46.3% in December

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.7 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

