GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
