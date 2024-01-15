GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 99.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.