GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Shares of GEHC opened at $76.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

