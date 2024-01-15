GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in GEE Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

