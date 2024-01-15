GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
