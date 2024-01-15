Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
