Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $145.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

