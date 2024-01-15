Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $3.34 on Monday. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $45.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.36.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.