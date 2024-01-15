Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,518,000 after acquiring an additional 97,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

