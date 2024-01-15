Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 167,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 215,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 133,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $105.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.