Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $66,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE PHG opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

