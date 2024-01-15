Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 113,137 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $264.17 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $266.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

