Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,878 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 369.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

