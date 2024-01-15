Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

