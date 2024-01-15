Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

