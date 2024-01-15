Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $653,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Down 0.3 %

TER stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.