Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $312.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.80 and a 12 month high of $317.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.