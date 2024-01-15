Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $546,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $83.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

