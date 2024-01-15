Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $154.62 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

