Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $327.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.90 and a 200-day moving average of $311.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

