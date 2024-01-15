IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in IDEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IDEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in IDEX by 132.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $206.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.65. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $240.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

