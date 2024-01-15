Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,493 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Incyte worth $28,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

