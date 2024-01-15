ING Groep NV Invests $1.35 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after buying an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in AGCO by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $117.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.