ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.