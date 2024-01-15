Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $469,010.10 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,824,272 shares in the company, valued at $316,849,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,183.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,269,884.04.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,825,848.90.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,445,763.98.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,619,181.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,769,248.02.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,408.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,611.27.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

