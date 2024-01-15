Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $469,010.10 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,824,272 shares in the company, valued at $316,849,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,183.80.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,269,884.04.
  • On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,825,848.90.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,445,763.98.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,619,181.00.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,769,248.02.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,408.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 310,487 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,611.27.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.