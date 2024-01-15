Insider Selling: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,407.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $79,764.30.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Price Performance

NYSE CANO opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. The business had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

