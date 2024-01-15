Insider Selling: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells $63,860.28 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $63,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $62,927.04.

On Monday, November 13th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $55,094.49.

CPF opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,600,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

