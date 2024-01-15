Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $133,616.21 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,489.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.26. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Insmed by 26.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after buying an additional 374,715 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 39.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Insmed by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

