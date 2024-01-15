Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $330,300.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,989,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,860,113.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $50,849.04.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $508,669.20.

On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $24,325.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $52,289.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $35.35.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 49.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in JFrog by 39.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

