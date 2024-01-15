Insider Selling: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells 17,790 Shares of Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $170,250.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $9.55 on Monday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $536.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 60.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

