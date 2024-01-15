Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells 187,500 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $241,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $275,625.00.

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 243.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solid Power by 74.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 3,388,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $19,254,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Solid Power by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 840,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

