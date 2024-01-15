Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $207,300.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,805.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.77 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TFS Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,609 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 806,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFS Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

