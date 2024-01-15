Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CEO Sells $238,222.86 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after buying an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after buying an additional 208,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

