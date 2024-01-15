Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $17,583,344.24 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,543,558.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $283.24 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $283.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.48 and a 200-day moving average of $237.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

