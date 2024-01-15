Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 5,251 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Roger Adsett sold 3,837 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $112,232.25.
- On Friday, January 5th, Roger Adsett sold 3,042 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $88,856.82.
Insmed Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.46 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Insmed
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.