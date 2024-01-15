Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 5,251 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Roger Adsett sold 3,837 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $112,232.25.

On Friday, January 5th, Roger Adsett sold 3,042 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $88,856.82.

Insmed Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.46 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

