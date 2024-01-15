International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

