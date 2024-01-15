International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in International Paper by 992.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

IP stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.